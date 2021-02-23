OFFERS
NASCAR: Bell snags Cup win

Nascar, Christopher Bell

Nascar, Christopher Bell

Originally Published: February 23, 2021 4:42 p.m.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Christopher Bell chased down Joey Logano on the winding Daytona road course to grab his first victory. Logano had a commanding lead but Bell, on fresher tires, reeled him in and passed him with just over one lap remaining.

“This is one of the highlights of my life,” Bell said. “I’ve prepared my whole life for this moment to race in the Cup Series."

Bell's win bookended a statement weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing’s young drivers. Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, won the Xfinity Series race Saturday night in his first career national series start.

Denny Hamlin was third in the Cup race to give Gibbs two cars in the top three. Kurt Busch finished fourth and Brad Keselowski finished fifth.

