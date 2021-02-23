Obituary Notice | Galen Albert Bigler

Galen Albert Bigler

Galen Albert Bigler, 95, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona. He was born June 7, 1925 in Central, Arizona, the son of George Albert and Harriet Emily Bigler.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Force; during WW II he was stationed in Guam. He married Margie Ann Hatchett on June 20, 1956. In 1964 Galen and Margie moved to Kingman where he held many positions at Duval Mine. He was a farmer at heart and his gardening skills are legendary. He was a loving husband and father and was known for his kind acts of service to his neighbors, friends and strangers.

In addition to his wife Margie and his son Nephi, he was predeceased by six brothers and four sisters. He is survived by a sister, and seven children, Albert, Roy, Carl, Bill, Ann, Polly and Francis. He was adored by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad, you truly were of “The Greatest Generation.” We will cherish your memory and strive to honor you always.

A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 610 Eastern St., Kingman. A viewing will be at 1 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at Central Cemetery in Central, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.