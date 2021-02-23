OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 24
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves

Originally Published: February 23, 2021 4:01 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Cruz trip tests durability of scandal – Scandal? What scandal? Made up by Democrats. Is that the best they’ve got? Ted Cruz is not governor of Texas; he broke no laws and I wish I’d had a father as loving and caring as Sen. Cruz is.

Hot topic: Mohave County voting centers – Unfortunately, we appear to have three county supervisors who are more conspiratorial in their beliefs, rather than fact based reality. Exactly how many dead people have voted in Mohave County and how many “sinister” reasons for voting have been documented?

No recall for Kingman Council’s Jamie Scott Stehly – I think we need to admonish the reckless fools that tried to recall the ONLY two people trying to save lives on the council! No good deed goes unpunished by ignorance! Councilwoman Stehly and Mayor Miles deserve praise, not recall!

Regarding the Senior Center/Kingman Regional Medical Center donation – Staff is gracious and knowledgeable about resources in our community. There are many crafts and physical activities throughout the week.

U.S. lets in asylum seekers – In one month, Biden has done incredible damage. His new “America Last” policy is unbelievable. Expect more crime, burglaries, rapes, murders. He cares nothing for legal American citizens and those living in border cities are terribly worried about their safety.

A lot of Republicans won’t wear masks because we told them it helps people. We should have told them it hurts immigrants.

Thanks to Trump’s ineptness and lies in handling the pandemic we’ll reach 500,000 deaths of Americans. Ignorant anti-maskers are responsible for the pandemic spreading. My 42-year-old daughter-in-law died from COVID-19. We miss her everyday.

Rep. Finchem is a very good man and an admirable one, to boot. Yes, Trump was re-elected by a landslide, 90 to 100 million votes to 40 to 50 million for Biden.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rants and Raves | Dec. 13, 2020
Rants and Raves | Sept. 27, 2020
Rants and Raves | Jan. 17, 2021
Rants and Raves | Feb. 17, 2021
Rants and Raves | Sept. 25, 2020
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State