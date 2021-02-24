Mohave County reports 4 dead, 33 infected with COVID-19

KINGMAN – Four more Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, and another 33 residents have been infected with the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

One of the deaths, and 11 of the new cases, were logged in the Kingman medical service area. The local deceased patient is an adult in the 60-69 age range. The remaining deaths in the county involved adults in the 70-79 age bracket, two from the Bullhead City service area and one from the Lake Havasu City service area.

The 11 new Kingman area cases included three that are linked to another known case, and eight that remain under investigation. There were three cases each ages 50-59 and 60-69, two ages 20-29, and one each ages 0-10, 11-19 and 30-39.

There were also 12 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, eight in the Lake Havasu City, and one each in the Arizona Strip and an undetermined location.

While the number of deaths remain tragically high, the number of new cases in the county has been declining for weeks after peaking in January. There were 219 new cases and 13 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Tuesday, and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18.

That compares to 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11. There were 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The county is coming off a deadly month with local public health officials reporting 153 deaths in January. That’s more than one-fourth of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 164 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Lake Havasu City and Kingman with 131 each, Fort Mohave with 39, Golden Valley with 28 and Mohave Valley with 19. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,530 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,622 for Bullhead City, 4,188 for Kingman, 1,526 for Fort Mohave, 1,069 for Golden Valley, 720 for Mohave Valley and 417 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 130 cases in Topock, 46 in Dolan Springs, 44 in Meadview and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,190 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 18,862 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 20,992 cases in the county. The county has counted 544 deaths, while the state reports 634.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Feb. 23 there were 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 230 tests for a positivity rate of 13%.

The positivity rate in the county was 12% (21/170) on Tuesday, Feb. 16; 32% (71/222) on Wednesday, Feb. 17; 11% (55/493) on Thursday, Feb. 18; 26% (62/240) on Friday, Feb. 19; 19% (56/293) on Saturday, Feb. 20; 32% (63/194) on Sunday, Feb. 21; and 35% (30/85) on Monday, Feb. 22.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 93,236 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 84,666 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.9% have been positive. Of the 8,570 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Feb. 24, AZDHS was reporting 43 new deaths and 1,310 new cases from 8,614 tests for a positivity rate of 15%. More than 811,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 15,693 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 28.2 million confirmed cases and 502,698 deaths the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 24. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,487,890 deaths from more than 112 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.