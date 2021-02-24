Prep roundup: Lee Williams boys blank Estrella Foothills 2-0

KINGMAN - The beat goes on for the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team, which knocked off 11th-ranked Estrella Foothills 2-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Gabriel Otero and Leonardo Leon scored goals for the 13th-ranked Volunteers, who improved to 6-2 on the season with a fourth consecutive win. Estrella Foothills, playing for the second day in a row, slipped to 7-4.

The Volunteers host Marcos de Niza High School (0-9) at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. The top 16 teams in the state make the 4A playoffs.

Boys Basketball

Lee Williams 45, Lake Havasu 35

KINGMAN - The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team was able to beat back a mid-third quarter and early-fourth quarter run by the Knights of Lake Havasu to come away with a 45-35 win at home Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Senior Sean Satoafaiga led the Volunteers with 14 points, followed by senior Marcell Thompson with 10. The Vols (5-7) travel to Mingus Union (2-8) for a 7 p.m. matchup on Friday, Feb. 26.

Tonopah Valley 60, Kingman 30

TONOPAH – The Kingman High School boys basketball team lost 60-30 to host Tonopah Valley High School on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The Tigers remain winless at 0-8 and host Parker (1-14) at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Tonopah Valley improved to 7-5.

Arizona Lutheran 64, Kingman Academy 34

PHOENIX – Arizona Lutheran topped Kingman Academy 64-34 in a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The Coyotes led 30-13 by halftime, and got double-digit scoring from four players to improve to 11-5.

Kingman Academy slipped to 7-8 with the loss. They host Trivium Prep in their final home game of the season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

Girls Basketball

Kingman 46, Tonopah Valley 34

TONOPAH – The Kingman High School girls basketball team beat host Tonopah Valley 46-34 on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-4 with the win, and will attempt to reach the .500 mark when they host Parker at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Tonopah Valley remains winless at 0-12.

Arizona Lutheran 65, Kingman Academy 22

PHOENIX – Arizona Lutheran dominated Kingman Academy 65-22 in a high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Academy never recovered after a slow start, scoring just six points in the first half.

The Lady Tigers fell to 7-7 and host Trivium Prep at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 in their final home game of the season.