OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 25
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Senate advances anti-abortion legislation

A bill banning abortions because of genetic abnormalities was approved by the Arizona Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The state capitol in Phoenix is shown. (Photo by Visitor7, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3o0fG5x)

A bill banning abortions because of genetic abnormalities was approved by the Arizona Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The state capitol in Phoenix is shown. (Photo by Visitor7, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3o0fG5x)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 25, 2021 1:58 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Senate on Wednesday advanced a measure to ban abortions because of genetic abnormalities as the Republican-controlled Legislature embraces anti-abortion legislation that may stand a better chance of withstanding a challenge now that the U.S. Supreme Court has moved to the right.

In addition to banning abortions because of fetal disabilities, the bill would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion for that reason and allow a father or maternal grandparents to sue on behalf of the fetus. It also would prohibit school, college and university employees from providing abortion referrals and require that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Pharmacies would be prohibited from providing abortion-inducing medications through the mail.

The Senate gave the measure, SB1457, preliminary approval on Wednesday. It still needs a final vote in the coming days before going to the House.

“There are incredible numbers of people that appreciate those children that have come into the world with a genetic abnormality like Down (syndrome) or other serious issues that are genetic,” said Sen. Nancy Barto, a Phoenix Republican who sponsored the bill. “And once they were born, they’ve meant so much to their families, to the world. They’ve gone on to live productive, wonderful lives. That’s what we’re protecting here.”

Abortion-rights advocates say the bill is an unconstitutional intrusion into a woman’s right to have an abortion before a fetus is viable. A physician testified that it would chill the First Amendment rights of doctors to honestly provide medical advice to their patients.

Democrats said the Legislature should be focused on providing support for families with disabled children, not interfering with a woman's choice about whether to end a pregnancy.

“I'm extremely opposed to any one of us legislators imposing our faith on everybody else and on my family,” said Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, a Democrat from Tucson. “We should not be doing this.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Legislature advancing anti-abortion measures
Senate bill would tighten abortion regulations
Health and Human Services Committee approves adding new requirements for abortion providers
Abortion bill outrages Arizona Republicans
Judge agrees to halt fetal heartbeat abortion law in Iowa
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State