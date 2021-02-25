Death toll in Mohave County from COVID-19 hits 550

KINGMAN – Another 10 Mohave County residents have died from COVID-19, raising the toll in the county to 550 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the deaths, and another 86 new cases of COVID-19, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 23-24.

Two of the deaths, and 28 new cases, were recorded in the Kingman medical service area.

The local deceased patients include one each ages 60-69 and 70-79. There were also seven additional deaths logged in the Bullhead City medical service area, and one in the Lake Havasu City area.

Of the 28 new Kingman cases, eight were in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the virus. There were seven new cases ages 60-69, and one age 80-89.

Another four local cases involved children and teens, with three ages 11-19 and one age 0-10. There were also five cases each ages 20-29 and 50-59, and three each ages 30-39 and 40-49.

The Lake Havasu City area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 30. There were also 24 new cases in the Bullhead City service area and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip. The remaining case was in an undetermined location in the county.

While the number of deaths remain tragically high, the number of new cases in the county has been declining for weeks after peaking in January. There were 272 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Wednesday, and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18.

That compares to 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11. There were 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The county is coming off a deadly month with local public health officials reporting 153 deaths in January. That’s more than one-fourth of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 168 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Lake Havasu City and Kingman with 132 each, Fort Mohave with 41, Golden Valley with 28 and Mohave Valley with 19.

The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,557 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,638 for Bullhead City, 4,206 for Kingman, 1,530 for Fort Mohave, 1,069 for Golden Valley, 721 for Mohave Valley and 420 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 132 cases in Topock, 46 in Dolan Springs, 45 in Meadview and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,214 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 18,914 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,050 cases in the county. The county has counted 550 deaths, while the state reports 641.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Feb. 24 there were 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 286 tests for a positivity rate of 20%.

The positivity rate in the county was 32% (71/222) on Wednesday, Feb. 17; 11% (55/493) on Thursday, Feb. 18; 26% (62/240) on Friday, Feb. 19; 19% (56/293) on Saturday, Feb. 20; 32% (63/194) on Sunday, Feb. 21; 35% (30/85) on Monday, Feb. 22; and 13% (31/230) on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 93,522 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 84,907 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.9% have been positive. Of the 8,615 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Feb. 25, AZDHS was reporting 121 new deaths and 939 new cases from 11,712 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 812,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 15,814 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 28.3 million confirmed cases and 505,945 deaths the morning of Thursday, Feb. 25. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,499,668 deaths from more than 112 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Feb. 25.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.