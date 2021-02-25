OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 25
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman police to educate residents on RV, oversized vehicle ordinance

Following “numerous” phone calls regarding violations, the city has announced that the Kingman Police Department will be educating community members on the city’s RV/oversized vehicle ordinance. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Following “numerous” phone calls regarding violations, the city has announced that the Kingman Police Department will be educating community members on the city’s RV/oversized vehicle ordinance. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: February 25, 2021 4:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City is reminding residents of the RV/oversized vehicle ordinance that has been in effect for a little over two years, as it has received “numerous” phone calls of violations of the ordinance.

The city wrote in a news release that the Kingman Police Department will be educating residents regarding where those types of vehicles/trailers need to be parked.

Residents may also use the city’s online service request in order to report illegally parked large vehicles.

The city also produced an informational video available for the public to view on the city’s social media accounts, as well as a pamphlet describing the rules regarding parking of oversized/commercial vehicles.

Any RVs, campers, trailers, utility trailers, boats, and commercial vehicles 22-feet long or at a 3-and-a-half-ton weight rating are no longer allowed to be parked on streets inside city limits.

For recreational vehicles, owners are allowed 72 hours for loading/unloading. Commercial tow trucks are the exception.

Parking/storage rules are as follows:

– Vehicles parked in a front or side yard adjacent to a roadway must be parked on a paved driveway, and the vehicle can’t block or extend onto the sidewalk or street.

– Vehicles parked in a side or rear yard not adjacent to a roadway can’t extend beyond the front façade of the residence.

– Vehicles may not be parked on residential parcels that do not contain a primary structure.

– Commercial vehicles, except for tow trucks, can’t be parked in front yards or street-side yards. In addition, such vehicles can only be stored within side or rear yards behind a 6-foot high, sight-restrictive fence.

The City of Kingman’s list of codes and ordinances can be found at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/codes-and-ordinances.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

KPD, City educate community about on-street parking changes
City Planning and Zoning votes to allow RVs in driveways
City Planning and Zoning continues cargo container, on-street parking deliberations
On-street parking finds its way back to City Council
P and Z discussing semi, RV and boat parking<BR>
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State