Kingman police to educate residents on RV, oversized vehicle ordinance

KINGMAN – The City is reminding residents of the RV/oversized vehicle ordinance that has been in effect for a little over two years, as it has received “numerous” phone calls of violations of the ordinance.

The city wrote in a news release that the Kingman Police Department will be educating residents regarding where those types of vehicles/trailers need to be parked.

Residents may also use the city’s online service request in order to report illegally parked large vehicles.

The city also produced an informational video available for the public to view on the city’s social media accounts, as well as a pamphlet describing the rules regarding parking of oversized/commercial vehicles.

Any RVs, campers, trailers, utility trailers, boats, and commercial vehicles 22-feet long or at a 3-and-a-half-ton weight rating are no longer allowed to be parked on streets inside city limits.

For recreational vehicles, owners are allowed 72 hours for loading/unloading. Commercial tow trucks are the exception.

Parking/storage rules are as follows:

– Vehicles parked in a front or side yard adjacent to a roadway must be parked on a paved driveway, and the vehicle can’t block or extend onto the sidewalk or street.

– Vehicles parked in a side or rear yard not adjacent to a roadway can’t extend beyond the front façade of the residence.

– Vehicles may not be parked on residential parcels that do not contain a primary structure.

– Commercial vehicles, except for tow trucks, can’t be parked in front yards or street-side yards. In addition, such vehicles can only be stored within side or rear yards behind a 6-foot high, sight-restrictive fence.

The City of Kingman’s list of codes and ordinances can be found at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/codes-and-ordinances.

Information provided by the City of Kingman