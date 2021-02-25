OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center resident physician lands research seed grant

Sasha Reid, DO, the administrative chief resident at Kingman Regional Medical Center, has been awarded with a $1,000 research seed grant by the Arizona College of Emergency Physicians. She is shown with, left, Anthony Santarelli, PhD, KRMC clinical research administrator, and Adam Dawson, DO, medical director of KRMC’s Emergency Department. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 25, 2021 4:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – On Thursday, Feb. 18, Dr. Sasha Reid was awarded a $1,000 research seed grant from the Arizona College of Emergency Physicians.

Reid, chief resident of Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Medicine Residency Program, won for her submission titled “A Double-Blinded Comparison of Low-Cost Ultrasound Media: A Simulation and In-Vivo Analysis.” According to a KRMC news release, the project looks at substitutes for ultrasound gel, evaluating whether lower-cost alternatives deliver comparable results in image quality and ease-of-use.

According to their website, The Arizona College of Emergency Physicians “exists to support the highest quality emergency medical care and to serve as advocates for our patients, our members and our specialty.” AzCEP awards grants to support emergency-department based clinical research, including research by emergency medicine residents throughout the state.

Applications for the grant were reviewed by an eight-person committee comprised of two members of AzCEP’s executive committee, two board members, and one member of each training program. For a complete list of grant recipients, visit azcep.org.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

