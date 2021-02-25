Mohave County receives double dose of Moderna vaccine

KINGMAN – Bad weather conditions prevented the delivery of the Moderna vaccine to Mohave County last week. It forced the cancellation of many appointments and stopped new ones from occurring.

There’s good news this week as both last week’s allocation and the allotment for this week have arrived, Mohave County reported in a news release on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

For provider and appointment information visit https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Also, the County’s Call Center can be reached at 928-753-8665 for help in getting an appointment.

Only those in the 1A and 1B sub-categories Protected Services Occupations; 65 Years and Older, and Educators/Child Care Workers are eligible for vaccinations at this time.

Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said “we’re doing our best to make the vaccination process go as smoothly as possible. However, until our allotted weekly doses increase, we are limited. We’re thankful for the providers who are on board and we have high expectations that things will improve.”

She added that the county is striving to increase the percentage of vaccine administered and has established protocols to ensure providers only order what can be utilized in seven days.

Information provided by Mohave County