Obituary | Linda Sue Bradley

Linda Sue Bradley (Reed) died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 20, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She was one of 13 siblings born to Elmer and Dorothy Reed.

Linda was born and raised in Richmond, California on a hill overlooking the lights of San Francisco.

Linda married her husband, George Bradley, in 1974, and they moved to Golden Valley, Arizona in 1989. After raising their two daughters, they traveled to many places throughout the United States. Linda loved to travel, her favorite destinations being New York City and Maine.



Linda was kind, loving, generous, and helped anyone who needed it. She loved being a grandma and spent time with her grandkids every chance she got. She was the best Grandma a kid could ask for! She also loved her kitty cats.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, George Bradley; her mother and father, Dorothy and Elmer Reed; her brothers Robert, Dennis, Elmer, Leonard and Philip Reed; and her sisters Nancy Dobson, Kathy Haver, and Mary Thompson. She is survived by her two daughters Shawna Niles (Thomas) and Sheri Collins (Sean); five grandchildren (Shawna’s) Jakob, Victoria, and Wyatt Niles, and (Sheri’s) Leta and Bradley Collins; brothers Joe Reed and David Reed; and sisters Helen Lalo and Judy Lambert.

Linda was a kind soul and will be dearly missed. She was our best friend, we will never forget her laugh.