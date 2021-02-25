Rants and Raves | Feb. 26, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Rants and Raves rant– I agree wholeheartedly with the individual who wrote about this column becoming so hateful. Very few good raves in every issue. With the virus we are all living through, let’s have some literary sunlight instead of so much darkness.

Mohave County voting centers – As a poll worker I saw how professionally elections are conducted by Allen Tempert ... and the team. Unfortunately, we have a board of supervisors run by less-than professionals not interested in moving the county into the 21st century.

Larry D. Adams guest column– Impact fees are unfair to homebuyers – Is it etched in stone that the impact fees should be passed to homebuyers? The developers/contractors profit from the home sale, so shouldn’t this be the cost of doing business? How about splitting the fees to reduce the burden to homebuyers.

Number of new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County declining – While it is good that this week’s cases and deaths are fewer than last week’s, we have a long way to go. Twenty deaths in one week is far from good news - please mask, wash hands, and distance yourselves!

Trump won rant – It would be helpful if the recent writer would provide evidence substantiating that Trump received 90 to 100 million votes to 40 to 50 million for Biden. I don’t believe he/she can do so.

Cruz trip scandal – This is a nothingburger. Remember “don’t waste a single crisis” by America hater Eric Holder? Takes away from illegals just let loose in Yuma with nowhere to go; expect citizens in danger, burglaries, everything bad. Is this still America?

Americans were rightfully upset when over 2,000 people died on 9/11. Why aren’t Americans riled up about 500,000 deaths due to Trump’s inadequate handling of this pandemic.

Rave supporting Ted Cruz as a good father - Really? In defending his actions as a political leader in a state suffering, he blamed his wife and daughters for his action. Great father? Mexico? Really?