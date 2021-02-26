Akinjo, Arizona pull away from Washington State 69-53
TUCSON, Ariz. - James Akinjo scored 19 points and Arizona shut down Washington State, pulling away for a 69-53 victory on Thursday night.
Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points for the Wildcats (16-8, 10-8 Pac-12 Conference), who won the first meeting 86-82 in double overtime. Azuolas Tubelis had nine points and nine rebounds. Akinjo had six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Arizona led 28-24 at halftime
The Wildcats had a solid offensive performance in a game where the Cougars slowed the pace. They shot 50% and had a 40-32 rebounding advantage but the real difference was on the defensive end where Arizona shut down Washington State's top scorer and hottest scorer.
TJ bomba scored 12 points and Dishon Jackson 10 for the Cougars (14-11, 7-11).
Noah Williams, who had a school record 72 points in two games last weekend, was held to eight points on 2-of-15 shooting, 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Isaac Bonton, who averages 18.4, was held to three in 19 minutes in his first game back after missing three games with an ankle injury.
The Cougars ended up shooting 7 of 28 behind the arc and 20 of 63 overall (31.7%).
Washington State wraps up the regular season by playing at Arizona State Saturday and Monday. Arizona is home against Washington on Saturday.
- Mohave 911
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Mohave County says it expects to work with Embry Health clinics again
- Number of new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County has been declining
- Kingman police arrest man in connection with string of burglaries
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Kingman will become well-positioned on the Sun Corridor Trail for ATVs, bikes and horses
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- More than 100 Kingman water customers disconnected
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: