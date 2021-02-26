OFFERS
Kingman girls top Wickenburg 2-1 in soccer match

The Kingman High School girls soccer team beat Wickenburg 2-1 on Thursday, Feb. 25. Senior Elvira Torres is shown in a game on Feb. 5 against Bourgade Catholic. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: February 26, 2021 10:40 a.m.

WICKENBURG – The Kingman High School girls soccer team made the long trip to Wickenburg worthwhile on Thursday, Feb. 25, beating the Wranglers 2-1.

It was just the second win of the season for the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 2-5 on the year. They play at St. John Paul II High School in Avondale on Monday, March 1, then close their season at Page at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.

Wickenburg slipped to 2-10 on the year.

