Kingman girls top Wickenburg 2-1 in soccer match
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: February 26, 2021 10:40 a.m.
WICKENBURG – The Kingman High School girls soccer team made the long trip to Wickenburg worthwhile on Thursday, Feb. 25, beating the Wranglers 2-1.
It was just the second win of the season for the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 2-5 on the year. They play at St. John Paul II High School in Avondale on Monday, March 1, then close their season at Page at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Wickenburg slipped to 2-10 on the year.
