Kingman Miner Feb. 26 Adoption Spotlight: Salina
These are Arizona’s children. Salina loves math, volleyball, basketball and listening to rap music - especially Drake. If she could have three wishes she’d wish for all the coffee in the world, a million dollars to buy an unlimited supply of Takis and to be a great singer. As amazing as her personality is, what Salina really stands out for is her passion for teaching others. Get to know her and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
February 2021: 29 children available for adoption in Arizona
