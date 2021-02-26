OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 27
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Martin, Lawrence lead Arizona State past Washington 80-72

Remy Martin poured in 31 points to lead Arizona State over Washington 80-72 in an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 25. (Photo by Peetlesnumber1, CC by 4.0, https://bit.ly/2X5oflV)

Remy Martin poured in 31 points to lead Arizona State over Washington 80-72 in an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 25. (Photo by Peetlesnumber1, CC by 4.0, https://bit.ly/2X5oflV)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 26, 2021 10:26 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Remy Martin scored 31 points and Kimani Lawrence 21 with 20 rebounds as Arizona State pulled away with a late 8-0 run to defeat Washington 80-72 on Thursday night.

Alonzo Verge and Lawrence made six free throws as the final 58 seconds ticked away, and Lawrence added a fast-break layup off a steal as Arizona State (9-11, 6-8 Pacific-12 Conference) took control at the very end in a game that saw 11 lead changes and nine ties.

UW missed its last seven shots after Cole Bajema knotted the score at 72-72 with his layup at the 2:02 mark.

Bajema finished with 11 points for the Huskies (5-19, 4-15), Quade Green led with 16 points but was 2 of 7 from distance. Jamal Bey finished with 14 points and Erik Stevenson scored 13.

Marcus Tsohonis had scored in double figures in six of Washington's previous eight games but was held to five points on 2 of 9 shooting Thursday.

Martin scored 19 of the Sun Devils points in the first half, which ended in a 35-35 tie. Lawrence picked up his second-straight double-double on the Sun Devils' first possession of the second half. He was trailing Holland Woods, who wrapped a no-look pass around UW center Nate Roberts. Lawrence caught it in stride and put it up in traffic.

Arizona State scored 23 points off 14 UW turnovers while Washington scored 11 off a dozen ASU miscues.

The Sun Devils scored 40 in the paint to Washington's 30. The Huskies put up 27 3-pointers, making 11 and missed four straight from behind the arc as time was winding down.

Washington is at Arizona on Saturday to wrap up its regular season and await the beginning of the Pac-12 Tournament on March 10. The Sun Devils host Washington State for two games, Saturday and Monday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona St. demolishes Washington behind Martin 97-64
Martin scores 23 as Arizona State beats Stanford 79-75
Arizona St, Utah St advance to MGM Main Event title game
Arizona State makes 14 3-pointers in 84-66 win over UCLA
No. 17 USC beats Arizona State 89-71 behind Mobley brothers
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State