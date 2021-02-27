City of Kingman issues 36 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 19:

– Kenny’s Set Ups: 8310 Walnut Lane, Mohave Valley; manufactured home.

– John Graves Propane of Arizona: 5272 N. Cove Road, Golden Valley; new gas line for propane tank.

– Mohave Electric: Kingman; electrical panel 200 amp.

– Truelove Plumbing: 7319 E. Blackjack Drive, Kingman; gas line for propane to range.

– James Bee: 2037 E. Regents Road, Mohave Valley; 100 amp electrical for well.

– Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: 9852 Kingman Drive, Mohave Valley; replace water heater.

– Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: Kingman; replace water heater.

– Ambient Edge DBA Plumbing By Jake: Golden Valley; replace water heater.

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas line repair.

– American Electrical Pro: 1024 Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; electric 200 amp.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: Mohave Valley; reroof detached garage only.

– Paul and Sallie Carrico: 3203 E. Suffock Ave. Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 25:

– Farner Electric: 1520 Railroad St., Kingman; electric; $111.

– Lewis Equipment Services: 4155 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial; $47.

– Gary and Rhonda Rucker: 2255 Seneca St., Kingman; addition; $962.

– American Steel Carports: 3894 N. Evans St., Kingman; detached carport; $322.

– Chas and Dawn Barker: 3310 Airfield Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $895.

– Rudy Lopez: 3358 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $895.

– Angle Solar: 2125 Comanche Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– ABP Electrical Systems: 1746 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Freedom Forever: 1330 Franklin Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– ABP Electrical Systems: 661 Canyon Hills Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 4149 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Southwest Electric: 4776 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– ABP Electrical Systems: 608 Carlton St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Ambient Edge: 2010 Airfield Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– R Group Enterprises: 3827 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.

– GSH Construction: 3641 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,678.

– Angle Homes: 3388 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $4,850.

– GV Lawson Construction: 3398 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.

– Angle Homes: 3615 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Big Red Construction: 3575 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Forty Four Construction: 3570 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.

– Forty Four Construction: 3404 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.

– Angle Homes: 3614 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,294.

– Angle Homes: 3616 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Angle Homes: 3616 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Angle Homes: 3417 McClintock St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Angle Homes: 4073 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.

– Angle Homes: 3618 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.

– Angle Homes: 3610 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Angle Homes: 3612 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– R Group Enterprises: 3823 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.

– R Group Enterprises: 3825 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,475.

– Angle Homes: 3285 Vitobello Way, Kingman; new SFR; $4,850.

– Angle Homes: 3400 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $4,613.

– Discount Sign Company: 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. B, Kingman; attached to building; $229.

– Discount Sign Company: 3146 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. C, Kingman; attached to building; $437.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 25:

– Mohave Paint Co.: 1935 Pacific Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– Kelley Bros of Arizona: 317 E. Brighton Ave., New York; handyman home and garden.

– Action Landscape and Design: 3400 Louise Ave., Kingman; landscape materials.

– Mi Lindo Jalisco LLC: 509 Beale St., Kingman; restaurant.