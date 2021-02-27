OFFERS
City of Kingman issues 36 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 36 building permits in the week ending Feb. 25. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 36 building permits in the week ending Feb. 25. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 27, 2021 7:03 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 19:

Kenny’s Set Ups: 8310 Walnut Lane, Mohave Valley; manufactured home.

John Graves Propane of Arizona: 5272 N. Cove Road, Golden Valley; new gas line for propane tank.

Mohave Electric: Kingman; electrical panel 200 amp.

Truelove Plumbing: 7319 E. Blackjack Drive, Kingman; gas line for propane to range.

James Bee: 2037 E. Regents Road, Mohave Valley; 100 amp electrical for well.

Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: 9852 Kingman Drive, Mohave Valley; replace water heater.

Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: Kingman; replace water heater.

Ambient Edge DBA Plumbing By Jake: Golden Valley; replace water heater.

Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas line repair.

American Electrical Pro: 1024 Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; electric 200 amp.

Jim Baldwin Roofing: Mohave Valley; reroof detached garage only.

Paul and Sallie Carrico: 3203 E. Suffock Ave. Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 25:

Farner Electric: 1520 Railroad St., Kingman; electric; $111.

Lewis Equipment Services: 4155 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial; $47.

Gary and Rhonda Rucker: 2255 Seneca St., Kingman; addition; $962.

American Steel Carports: 3894 N. Evans St., Kingman; detached carport; $322.

Chas and Dawn Barker: 3310 Airfield Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $895.

Rudy Lopez: 3358 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $895.

Angle Solar: 2125 Comanche Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

ABP Electrical Systems: 1746 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

Freedom Forever: 1330 Franklin Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

ABP Electrical Systems: 661 Canyon Hills Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

Angle Solar: 4149 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $128.

Southwest Electric: 4776 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

ABP Electrical Systems: 608 Carlton St., Kingman; electric; $128.

Ambient Edge: 2010 Airfield Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

R Group Enterprises: 3827 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.

GSH Construction: 3641 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,678.

Angle Homes: 3388 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $4,850.

GV Lawson Construction: 3398 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.

Angle Homes: 3615 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

Big Red Construction: 3575 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

Forty Four Construction: 3570 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.

Forty Four Construction: 3404 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.

Angle Homes: 3614 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,294.

Angle Homes: 3616 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

Angle Homes: 3616 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

Angle Homes: 3417 McClintock St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

Angle Homes: 4073 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.

Angle Homes: 3618 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.

Angle Homes: 3610 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

Angle Homes: 3612 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

R Group Enterprises: 3823 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.

R Group Enterprises: 3825 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,475.

Angle Homes: 3285 Vitobello Way, Kingman; new SFR; $4,850.

Angle Homes: 3400 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $4,613.

Discount Sign Company: 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. B, Kingman; attached to building; $229.

Discount Sign Company: 3146 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. C, Kingman; attached to building; $437.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 25:

Mohave Paint Co.: 1935 Pacific Ave., Kingman; contractor.

Kelley Bros of Arizona: 317 E. Brighton Ave., New York; handyman home and garden.

Action Landscape and Design: 3400 Louise Ave., Kingman; landscape materials.

Mi Lindo Jalisco LLC: 509 Beale St., Kingman; restaurant.

