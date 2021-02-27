City of Kingman issues 36 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 19:
– Kenny’s Set Ups: 8310 Walnut Lane, Mohave Valley; manufactured home.
– John Graves Propane of Arizona: 5272 N. Cove Road, Golden Valley; new gas line for propane tank.
– Mohave Electric: Kingman; electrical panel 200 amp.
– Truelove Plumbing: 7319 E. Blackjack Drive, Kingman; gas line for propane to range.
– James Bee: 2037 E. Regents Road, Mohave Valley; 100 amp electrical for well.
– Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: 9852 Kingman Drive, Mohave Valley; replace water heater.
– Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: Kingman; replace water heater.
– Ambient Edge DBA Plumbing By Jake: Golden Valley; replace water heater.
– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas line repair.
– American Electrical Pro: 1024 Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; electric 200 amp.
– Jim Baldwin Roofing: Mohave Valley; reroof detached garage only.
– Paul and Sallie Carrico: 3203 E. Suffock Ave. Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 25:
– Farner Electric: 1520 Railroad St., Kingman; electric; $111.
– Lewis Equipment Services: 4155 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial; $47.
– Gary and Rhonda Rucker: 2255 Seneca St., Kingman; addition; $962.
– American Steel Carports: 3894 N. Evans St., Kingman; detached carport; $322.
– Chas and Dawn Barker: 3310 Airfield Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $895.
– Rudy Lopez: 3358 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $895.
– Angle Solar: 2125 Comanche Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– ABP Electrical Systems: 1746 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Freedom Forever: 1330 Franklin Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– ABP Electrical Systems: 661 Canyon Hills Road, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Angle Solar: 4149 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Southwest Electric: 4776 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– ABP Electrical Systems: 608 Carlton St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Ambient Edge: 2010 Airfield Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– R Group Enterprises: 3827 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.
– GSH Construction: 3641 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,678.
– Angle Homes: 3388 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $4,850.
– GV Lawson Construction: 3398 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.
– Angle Homes: 3615 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– Big Red Construction: 3575 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.
– Forty Four Construction: 3570 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.
– Forty Four Construction: 3404 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.
– Angle Homes: 3614 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,294.
– Angle Homes: 3616 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.
– Angle Homes: 3616 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– Angle Homes: 3417 McClintock St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– Angle Homes: 4073 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.
– Angle Homes: 3618 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.
– Angle Homes: 3610 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.
– Angle Homes: 3612 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– R Group Enterprises: 3823 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.
– R Group Enterprises: 3825 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,475.
– Angle Homes: 3285 Vitobello Way, Kingman; new SFR; $4,850.
– Angle Homes: 3400 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $4,613.
– Discount Sign Company: 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. B, Kingman; attached to building; $229.
– Discount Sign Company: 3146 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. C, Kingman; attached to building; $437.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 25:
– Mohave Paint Co.: 1935 Pacific Ave., Kingman; contractor.
– Kelley Bros of Arizona: 317 E. Brighton Ave., New York; handyman home and garden.
– Action Landscape and Design: 3400 Louise Ave., Kingman; landscape materials.
– Mi Lindo Jalisco LLC: 509 Beale St., Kingman; restaurant.
