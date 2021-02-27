OFFERS
Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley

Originally Published: February 27, 2021 7:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission, and its local partners, recently seized a pound of heroin and several guns while making a dozen felony arrests in Mohave Valley, Phoenix and Bullhead City, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.

The department wrote on its Facebook page that the arrests and seizures came as the result of a four-month GIITEM operation that was investigating a group reportedly distributing large quantities of heroin in the county.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, GIITEM, along with the Bullhead City Police Department, Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Mojave Tribal Police, served a total of nine search warrants in Bullhead City and Mohave Valley and one in Phoenix.

BCPD reported that approximately 1 pound of heroin and several guns were seized. There were also 12 people arrests on suspicion of drug-related felony charges.

Juan Francisco Romero-Valdez, 43, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salvador Solis Contreas, 42, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia.

Gerson Gaudiel Rodriguez, 38, of Guatemala, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Kline Windle, 62, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Patricia Louise Windle, 66, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Robert Preston Hale, 33, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Madelyn Malee Hale, 31, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Julian Paz, 29, of Bullhead city was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Marche Maslyk, 29, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs and dangerous drugs.

Scott William Lang, 38, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and misconduct involving weapons.

Crystal Lynn Vandagriff, 40, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding shoplifting warrant;

Stephanie Lyn Naylor, 32, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

All of the above subjects were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Bullhead City Police Department

