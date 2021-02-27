Kingman blood drives scheduled
KINGMAN – Community blood drives will be held at Kingman Regional Medical Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 1; and in the Kingman Academy High School gym, 3420 N. Burbank St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
According to a news release from Vitalant blood services, a single donation of blood can save up to three lives.
“With the impact of COVID-19 on business and school closures, thousands of blood drives have been canceled. At this community blood drive, Vitalant will be collecting whole blood donations to help hospital patients in need of blood transfusions. Donating blood is an essential healthcare activity,” Vitalant wrote.
Each donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and donors will receive results within two weeks. Those who receive positive antibody results can apply to be a convalescent plasma donor to help save the lives of COVID-19 patients.
To make an appointment to donate visit bloodhero.com. Individuals must be age 16 or older to donate.
Information provided by Vitalant blood services
