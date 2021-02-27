OFFERS
Mohave County gets vaccine boost

Mohave County will receive 8,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week, up from 3,000 doses in prior weeks. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: February 27, 2021 6:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County will be receiving 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, a substantial increase from the 3,000 doses received in previous weeks, the Mohave County Department of Public Health wrote in a news release.

County Health Director Denise Burley said “we’ve been aggressively working every angle to increase the weekly allocation from AZDHS (Arizona Department of Health Services). This work has paid off and will significantly increase the accessibility of appointments in each community.”

Next week will also involve the return of Embry as a key provider in the county. The technical reporting issues have been resolved, and Embry will receive vaccines next week, county health officials announced.

“Embry has had great success as one of the county’s providers and established vaccination sites in the parking lots of Mohave Community College campuses in Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City,” the county wrote.

“We are very glad to have Embry back on board and joining our great team of providers in getting the vaccine into the arms of our residents,” Burley said.

A full list of Mohave County vaccine providers is available by going to www.mohavecounty.us website and clicking on the Corona Response Hub for phone numbers and website information. The county’s list of providers continues to grow.

Only those in the 1A phase and the 1B sub-categories “65 years and older” and educators/child-care workers” can make appointments.

Information provided by Mohave County

