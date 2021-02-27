New COVID-19 cases stabilizing in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths appears to be plateauing in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 85 new cases, but just one additional death, on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25-26.

The deceased was a patient in the 70-79 age bracket from the Lake Havasu City medical service area.

Of the 85 new cases, 22 were in the Kingman medical service area, including five ages 60-69, four each ages 20-29 and 50-59, two each ages 0-10, 11-19, 30-39 and 70-79, and one age 40-49. There were also 46 new cases in the Bullhead city service area, 13 in the Lake Havasu City area and one in the Arizona Strip.

While the number of deaths remain tragically high, the number of new cases in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January.

There were 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18.

That compares to 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11. There were 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The county is coming off a deadly month with local public health officials reporting 153 deaths in January. That’s more than one-fourth of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 168 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Lake Havasu City with 133, Kingman with 132, Fort Mohave with 41, Golden Valley with 28 and Mohave Valley with 19. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,574 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,667 for Bullhead City, 4,225 for Kingman, 1,539 for Fort Mohave, 1,070 for Golden Valley, 723 for Mohave Valley and 421 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 135 cases in Topock, 46 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview, and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died.

Approximately 8.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,354 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,005 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,137 cases in the county. The county has counted 551 deaths, while the state reports 643.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Feb. 26 there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 203 tests for a positivity rate of 13%.

The positivity rate in the county was 26% (62/240) on Friday, Feb. 19; 19% (56/293) on Saturday, Feb. 20; 32% (63/194) on Sunday, Feb. 21; 35% (30/85) on Monday, Feb. 22; 13% (31/230) on Tuesday, Feb. 23; 20% (58/286) on Wednesday, Feb. 24; and 27% (60/226) on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 93,951 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 85,264 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.9% have been positive. Of the 8,687 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.8% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Feb. 27, AZDHS was reporting 70 new deaths and 1,179 new cases from 8,308 tests for a positivity rate of 14%. More than 815,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 15,967 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 28.5 million confirmed cases and 511,077 deaths the morning of Saturday, Feb. 27. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,521,181 deaths from more than 113 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.