Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 27
New physician joins Kingman Regional Medical Center

Dr. Steve Clemenson (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 27, 2021 2:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has announced the arrival of a new physician, Dr. Steve Clemenson, to Mountain Shadow Family Medicine.

As an internal medicine physician, Dr. Clemenson specializes in the healthcare of adults, KRMC wrote in a news release. He provides routine health maintenance and preventive care and is skilled in the diagnosis and treatment of many problems that affect adults, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

“I try to be a good country doctor, which means taking care of a wide range of health issues and also being someone you can talk to about your problems,” Clemenson said in the release.

He brings decades of experience in patient care. He began his practice in 1988 in Bemidji, Minnesota. In 2004, he moved to Fargo, North Dakota, where he practiced until joining KRMC.

He attended St. Louis University Medical School in St. Louis, Missouri. He then did his residency in internal medicine at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, serving as chief resident. Clemenson also completed a fellowship in biomedical informatics at Harvard University.

Clemenson is taking appointments for new patients at Mountain Shadow Family Medicine. Mountain Shadow accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid (AHCCCS).

For more information, call 928-681-8530.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

