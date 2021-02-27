Obituary | Edward Emil Fronek
Edward Emil Fronek, 75, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, after spending multiple weeks with family following the choice to transition into hospice.
Edward was a beloved husband, father, friend to all, and Vietnam military veteran.
He spent his time on earth sharing wisdom and encouragement, always eager to join in the celebration of achievement or offer an ear in times of difficulty.
Edward loved classic cars, a good game of pool or cards, hiking along the Central Coast of California, and long meals – always being the first to the table and the last to leave.
Survived by his wife of 45 years, four children, and an extended family of equal significance, Edward will be missed by many but forgotten by none.
As aptly expressed by Ellen Brenneman, “and we will think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.”
