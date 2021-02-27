Prep roundup: Lee Williams shuts out Marcos de Niza 8-0
TEMPE – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team blanked host Marcos de Niza 8-0 on Friday, Feb. 26, solidifying their grasp on one of 16 playoffs slots available in the 4A state tournament.
The seventh-ranked Lady Volunteers got a hat trick from Mackenzie Cathey, two goals from Sofia Fottrell, and one each from Alysiana Martin, Lauren Keller and Grace Otero, who scored on a penalty kick.
Boys Soccer
Lee Williams 3, Marcos de Niza 0
KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team notched a fourth-consecutive shutout, beating visiting Marcos de Niza 3-0 on Friday, Feb. 26.
The Vols are ranked 11th in 4A, and the top 16 teams make the playoffs. They travel to 13th-ranked Mohave on Monday, then host undefeated and second-ranked Prescott (9-0) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
Boys Basketball
Trivium Prep 64, Kingman Academy 45
KINGMAN – Kingman Academy (7-9) dropped a 64-45 decision to visiting Trivium Prep on Friday, Feb. 26.
The Tigers will try to end the season on a positive note at St. John Paul II at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Parker 49, Kingman 43
KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys basketball team slipped to 0-9 on the season with a 49-43 loss to visiting Parker on Friday, Feb. 26. A rematch is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 in Parker.
Mingus Union 56, Lee Williams 36
COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union (4-9) avenged a Feb. 9 loss to Lee Williams (5-8), beating the visiting Volunteers 56-36 on Friday, Feb. 26. The Vols host Saguaro at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
