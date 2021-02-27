OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 28
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

We must protect our groundwater

Becky Fawson Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce
Originally Published: February 27, 2021 7:25 p.m.

Arizona is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, with enviable economic expansion and population growth. This growth, however, depends upon steady and reliable sources of water, a precious natural resource that must be sustainably managed. Here in Mohave County, our industries, particularly our agricultural community, need reliable water supplies. It’s the foundation upon which our economy rests. Groundwater in particular is a fundamental part of this growth, and new research from Arizona State University found that it contributed an estimated 43% of Arizona’s gross domestic product (GDP), or $1.2 trillion to the economy, over the course of nine years (2010-2018). As Arizona and the entire Western United States grapple with the emerging threat of climate change-induced drought, we must take steps to better manage this emerging threat to our communities and economy. That means supporting efforts to empower cities and towns with the authority needed to sustainably manage our water supplies, including our groundwater.

Here in Mohave County, groundwater represents a critical water supply, not only for homes and businesses, but also for agriculture and industry. Our sources of groundwater have existed for centuries, but unchecked consumption has led to many sources becoming depleted in a matter of decades.

Recent research has suggested that, under current conditions, some aquifers in the Kingman area could be depleted within 60-70 years without extraordinary measures being taken. To protect our state’s precious water resources and to ensure we have a reliable and sustainable water supply into the future, local communities must have the tools we need to adequately manage water supplies.

We are hopeful that the expanded broadband access planned along I-40 will allow farms to manage and measure their usage more effectively. But we must also take additional important steps – such as those proposed by State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) – to allow local communities to form Rural Management Areas and implement best-management practices according to our specific needs, community vision and locally driven considerations, reduce unsustainable groundwater pumping by limiting unchecked irrigation expansion, and allowing the Arizona Department of Water Resources to help us manage our groundwater by understanding future groundwater pumping impacts.

Arizona’s issues with groundwater will only be solved through collaboration and open dialogue among all citizens and industries, including those of us in rural communities. Our community must be informed and engaged on groundwater issues so that we can be proactive in finding appropriate solutions to our water challenges, and rural communities in Arizona must have the authority to actually implement those solutions.

We should be able to make our own decisions when it comes to conservation and protecting our precious resources, rather than being forced to accept solutions crafted by those outside our communities who may lack a full understanding of the challenges we face.

As the Executive Director of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, I’m committed to working to ensure communities like mine have the authority to develop and implement solutions to this pressing problem before it’s too late. The future of Mohave County and our growing economy depends on the sustainable management of our groundwater. It’s the foundation of our communities, and without it, we all suffer.

(Becky Fawson is the executive director of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Group predicts potential water crisis
Report questions adequacy of Arizona water supplies
A WATER CRISIS IN MOHAVE COUNTY
Slow drip: Court battle over water hampers investment in rural Arizona
Senators introduce Hualapai Tribe Water Rights
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State