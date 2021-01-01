Mohave County logs 216 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

KINGMAN – Five more Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19.

The deaths, along with another 216 new cases, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday, Dec. 31.

One of the deaths, and 54 new cases, were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service area. The local deceased patient was an adult in the 70-79 age group. The deaths of two residents ages 80-89 were reported in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, while two adults – one each ages 50-59 and 70-79 – perished in the Bullhead City service area.

The new Kingman cases covered a broad range of ages, and included 14 residents in the age 60 and older age groups, where individuals who contract the disease are generally more vulnerable to complications. There were eight new cases ages 70-79, five ages 60-69 and one age 80-89.

Another eight new local patients are children or teens, including seven ages 11-19 and one age 0-10. There were also 12 new cases in the 50-59 age bracket, eight in the 20-29 age group and six each ages 20-29 and 40-49.

The most cases of the county’s three medical service areas were logged at Lake Havasu City, where 92 new cases were confirmed. Another 69 new cases were revealed in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in cases that mimic state and national trends. There have been 1,362 new cases in the past six days, which breaks the county’s seven-day record of 1,313, as well as 20 deaths.

There were 1,287 new cases and 18 deaths in the six-day period from Friday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 24. No report was issued by the county for cases and deaths on Christmas Day.

Mohave County health officials had reported 1,313 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Dec. 18; 1,221 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11; and 924 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 4. There were 10 deaths and 538 new cases reported in the week ending Nov. 27.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 11,967 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 12,892 cases in the county. The county has counted 313 deaths, while the state reports 349.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 108 deaths, followed by Kingman with 78, Lake Havasu City with 70 and Fort Mohave with 19. The locations of another 38 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 3,480 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,143 for Bullhead City, 2,734 for Kingman, 941 for Fort Mohave, 465 for Mohave Valley, 300 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 354 for Golden Valley and 67 for Topock. The locations of another 483 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 5.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,300 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Dec. 31 there were 319 new cases from 1,022 cases in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 32%.

The positivity rate in the county was 30% (271/898) on Thursday, Dec. 24; 22% (151/679) on Friday, Dec. 25; less than 1% (2/379) on Saturday, Dec. 26; 44% (63/143) on Monday, Dec. 28; and 25% (246/966) on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Testing data was not available for Sunday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 70,717 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 63,282 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 13.9% have been positive. Of the 7,435 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 10.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Jan. 1, AZDHS was reporting 151 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 10,060 new cases from 44,766 tests for a positivity rate of 22%. More than 530,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 9,015 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 20 million confirmed cases and 347,202 deaths on Friday, Jan. 1. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,824,590 deaths from nearly 84 million confirmed cases on Friday, Jan. 1.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.