Kingman City Council to consider approval of Airport Master Plan

The Airport Master Plan could receive approval from Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 5, a meeting which will also see review of a recently-conducted solid waste survey. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 2, 2021 5:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will consider approval of the Kingman Airport Master Plan prior to hearing results from a solid waste survey conducted with customers at its Tuesday, Jan. 5 meeting in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Kingman Municipal Airport began updating its master plan in 2018 as the previous one was completed in 2006, and plans are suggested to be updated every 10-15 years. Multiple public meetings were held throughout the process with coordination from the Planning Advisory Committee, which is made up of entities including the airport, city, tenants and more.

The plan “provides a visioning document to guide the City of Kingman and other decision makers regarding the future development of the airport over the next 20 years,” according to the agenda.

To view the Kingman Airport Master Plan, go to http://kingman.airportstudy.com/.

In other airport business, council may accept an Arizona Department of Transportation grant for Taxiway B for $1.25 million, with the city contributing about $139,000. The reconstruction will allow for additional space to develop new hangar facilities for larger aircraft to meet a growing demand in the industry.

The city hired Willdan Financial Services to perform a water rate study in November 2017, but due to an increase in scope, council has to consider approving an $8,000 increase from the original contract amount of $46,895.

In other matters, council will consider approving an $80,000 proposal from Diamond Ridge Development Corporation for repairs at the MAGNET facility. The work is being considered due to failed architectural features and roofing. Council could also sign off on a surplus land sale at 3595 N. Lomita St., and one-year job order contract renewals with Desert Construction, Rummel Construction and McCormick Construction.

Under department reports, council will hear results from the recently conducted solid waste survey. The survey, conducted from Nov. 9 through Dec. 18, gathered customer input on solid waste service levels and rate structures. Responses were received from more than 16% of customers.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Kingman conducts customer survey
Council could approve up to $2 million for underground construction, maintenance
Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission to discuss garbage rate study Jan. 23
City Council | Revised Sunbelt Park Master Plan returns
Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission to hear about solid waste deficit Jan. 23
State