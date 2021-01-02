OFFERS
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office issues highlight agenda for county supervisors’ Jan. 4 meeting

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster will ask the county board of supervisors to approve spending additional funds to test inmates and staff at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for COVID-19 when they meet on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster will ask the county board of supervisors to approve spending additional funds to test inmates and staff at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for COVID-19 when they meet on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 2, 2021 6 p.m.

KINGMAN – The new Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet for the first time in the new year at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. The meeting will take place at the county administration building at 700 W. Beale Street in Kingman. It will also be streamed online via the county’s YouTube channel.

Three issues on the meeting agenda are related to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Doug Schuster will ask the board to accept a donation of $10,000 from Preston Investments to purchase stab vests. The money will be deposited in the Sheriff’s Office general fund.

The Sheriff’s Office will also be asking the board for $74,800 to purchase and install dispatch consoles through WECOM Inc. of Kingman. The money for the purchase would come through already approved Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act funds.

Additionally, the sheriff will ask for more money for COVID-19 testing for staff and inmates at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The cost is $53.31 per test and $10 per test kit.

Back in June, the county contracted for that purpose the Genomics Institute of Phoenix, a medical testing laboratory, for a one-year period to expire on June 16, 2021.

At that time it was anticipated that expenses would not exceed $50,000, but with the continued need of these services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sheriff’s office now anticipates expenses in excess of $50,000 and still requires a reliable source of sample testing for detention staff and inmates that may have been exposed to the virus.

The funding for this agreement will be per the board-adopted fiscal year 2021 budgeted funds, stated the memo attached to the item on the agenda.

In other matters, the Elections Department will ask the board to cancel the March 9, 2021 board member elections for the So-Hi Domestic Water Improvement District and appoint the only person who filed a nomination paper to fill the position.

The board will also accept a monetary donation of $1,265 and a non-monetary donations worth $2,736 on behalf of the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

The meeting will conclude with a COVID-19 update from county Public Health Director Denise Burley.

