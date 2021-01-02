Obituary | Linda Hudson

Linda Hudson passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2020 in her home in Golden Valley, Arizona. Linda was a member of the Golden Valley Baptist Church and she is survived by her four siblings, Debra Palma, Steve Sims, Gilbert Sims and Ritchie Sims.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.