Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Obituary | P. Sidney ‘Sid’ Tower

P. Sidney ‘Sid’ Tower

P. Sidney ‘Sid’ Tower

Originally Published: January 2, 2021 5:31 p.m.

P. Sidney “Sid” Tower, 78, passed away Nov. 25, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona.

Sid was born Feb. 2, 1942, to Donald and Susan (Greuling) Tower, in Greenfield, Massachusetts. He graduated from Greenfield High School Unit Trade Auto Course in 1960 and spent his early career as a machinist and auto mechanic. During a vacation, Sid fell in love with Arizona and returned to make it his permanent home in 1984. He earned his Associates Degree from Yavapai College Gunsmithing Program in 1990 and remained at YC as an Instructional Assistant in the Automotive Program for 13 years. From YC he also earned his Associates Degree in Automotive Technology in 1998.

Sid was a proud veteran who served numerous years as a sergeant in the military. He joined the U.S. Air Force after high school and later served in the Gulf War with the Arizona National Guard. He proudly graduated from the Arizona Military Academy in 1990 and retired from the Arizona Air National Guard at the age of 61.

In 2003, Sid retired from YC and moved to Kingman shortly thereafter to enjoy his favorite pastimes: guns, cannons and cars. He spent many happy hours in his home machine shop working on projects for himself or friends. When not at home, Sid was busy socializing with his friends from the car club or wine club, or having coffee with his buddies. He especially enjoyed driving one of his many military vehicles in Kingman’s parades.

Sid is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Sonya and Christopher Magdycz of Greenfield, Massachusetts; Celia and Martin Hastings of Greer, South Carolina; and Lisa and Douglas Terry of Centerville, Massachusetts; and four grandchildren, Marissa and Cecelia Hastings, and Nicholas and Jacob Terry. Sid is also survived by his devoted partner, Sandra Hampson of Kingman, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NRA or The Robotics Club at either Kingman High School (928-692-6480) or Kingman Academy of Learning (928-681-2900). A Celebration of Life, including a memorial cannon shoot, is being planned for late April.

