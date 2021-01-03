State health officials report 533 new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County

KINGMAN -- The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 533 new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths, in Mohave County the morning of Sunday, Jan. 3. The Mohave County Department of Public Health does not issue COVID-19 updates on weekends.

Mohave County set a new weekly record for new coronavirus cases in just six days last week.

The six-day tally of 1,362 new cases and 20 deaths was reached when the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 216 new cases on Thursday, Dec. 31. No report was issued on Friday, Jan. 1 due to the holiday. The previous record was 1,313 new cases reported in the week ending Dec. 18.

There were 1,287 new cases and 18 deaths in the six-day period from Friday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 24.

Mohave County health officials had reported 1,313 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Dec. 18; 1,221 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11; and 924 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 4. There were 10 deaths and 538 new cases reported in the week ending Nov. 27.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 11,967 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 13,590 cases in the county. The county has counted 313 deaths, while the state reports 350.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 108 deaths, followed by Kingman with 78, Lake Havasu City with 70 and Fort Mohave with 19.

The locations of another 38 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 3,480 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,143 for Bullhead City, 2,734 for Kingman, 941 for Fort Mohave, 465 for Mohave Valley, 300 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 354 for Golden Valley and 67 for Topock. The locations of another 483 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 5.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,300 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Jan. 2 there were 533 new cases from 629 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 85%.

The positivity rate in the county was less than 1% (2/379) on Saturday, Dec. 26; 44% (63/143) on Monday, Dec. 28; 25% (246/966) on Tuesday, Dec. 29; 32% (319/1,022) on Thursday, Dec. 31; and 23% (165/704) on Friday, Jan. 1. Testing data was not available for Sunday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 72,050 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 64,577 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 14.2% have been positive. Of the 7,473 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 10.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Jan. 3, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 17,234 new cases from 18,244 tests for a positivity rate of 94%. More than 556,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 9,061 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 20 million confirmed cases and 350,357 deaths on Sunday, Jan. 3. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,838,982 deaths from nearly 85 million confirmed cases on Sunday, Jan. 3.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.