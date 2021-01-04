Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6

KINGMAN – Kingman’s Walmart, 3396 Stockton Hill Road, will close at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4 and stay closed until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 as crews “thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.”

Walmart announced in a news release that the temporary closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to clean and sanitize the building.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” Walmart wrote in the release. “When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”

Walmart wrote that the cleaning protocols are in addition to the “extensive measures” already put in place such as sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory face coverings for associates, and social distancing efforts.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” the release continued.

Coleen Haines, City of Kingman public information officer, said the closure was initiated by Walmart and that the city has nothing to do with it. The city has advised the community of the closure on its social media pages, but that is the extent of its involvement. In fact, Haines said the city was notified of the upcoming closure after noon Monday, a mere two hours prior to the 2 p.m. closure.

"We are not involved with the closure whatsoever," Haines said.

For more information on Walmart’s COVID-19 response, go to https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you.