OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 06
Weather  33.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey to give ‘State-of-the-State’ speech virtually due to virus surge

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, shown delivering his “State-of-the-State Address” in 2020, will give his speech virtually this year to avoid a large gathering that could result in the spread of COVID-19. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, shown delivering his “State-of-the-State Address” in 2020, will give his speech virtually this year to avoid a large gathering that could result in the spread of COVID-19. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: January 5, 2021 2:16 p.m.

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey is going to give his penultimate State-of-the-State Address Monday from the safety of his own office.

In an announcement Monday, press aide C.J. Karamargin said his boss is simply complying with what the federal Centers for Disease Control says is the prudent choice to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

"CDC guidelines about large public gatherings are pretty clear,” he told Capitol Media Services. "Avoid them.”

There is a constitutional requirement for the governor to communicate with the Legislature every session about "the condition of the state.” The constitution also requires him to "recommend such matters as he shall deem expendient.”

But there appears to be no specific requirement for an in-person speech in what has become for many, Ducey included, a chance to detail all of the prior year's accomplishments to an audience of mostly partisan supporters. Instead, the requirement is only that he provide a "message” to the Legislature, with no method specified.

"We are fulfilling our responsibilities with the address,” said Karamargin, saying all governors have given in-person speeches.

"Gov. Ducey will follow that tradition,” he said, even if the remote speech is unprecedented to comply with those CDC guidelines.

The governor, however, did not show similar concerns in a series of rallies he held last fall with President Trump. Neither the governor nor the president wore masks, nor most of the thousands of Trump supporters in crowds both in front of and behind the stage.

Karamargin declined to answer any questions about what is different now and why it is less safe to have a speech from the House chambers where attendance can be limited than it is at a rally.

A remote broadcast also means that Ducey will not run into reporters with questions following his speech as he leaves the House floor.

One other thing that will be different is that there will be no need for the governor to pause at spots in his address that speechwriters have designed as applause lines, usually marked on the prompter he uses with type in a different color. This time there is no audience to react.

Ducey's decision to avoid going to the Legislature should not affect other plans by the House and Senate to separately convene and formally choose their leaders for the next two years.

The governor's speech is expected to follow around 2 p.m.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona tax agency head fired after defending education tax
Gov. Ducey calls for more school funding, new opioid law
Ducey has no plans to shutter businesses
Arizona governor shorts some schools on promised grants
Gov. Ducey faces criticism after son posts video of packed party
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State