OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 06
Weather  33.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Gov. Ducey faces criticism after son posts video of packed party

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has been criticized after his son posted photos on social media of a large, indoor party where people were not wearing protective face masks, which the governor encourages. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has been criticized after his son posted photos on social media of a large, indoor party where people were not wearing protective face masks, which the governor encourages. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 5, 2021 2:38 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is facing criticism after his adult son posted video on social media from a large party at which people were packed in a room without masks.

The footage contradicts the Republican governor's pleas with the public to take “personal responsibility" for preventing the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing and avoiding large indoor gatherings.

The footage was apparently posted on Dec. 30 to Jack Ducey's Instagram account, which was public at the time but is now private, according to The Arizona Republic newspaper. The younger Ducey is in his early 20s.

The footage first shows a large group dining indoors at a restaurant, then shows a packed party with dozens of maskless young adults dancing close together.

It was not clear where the party took place, or whether Ducey’s son hosted it or merely attended. The caption referenced it as a “solid birthday.”

Jack Ducey told The Republic he’d made a mistake but did not elaborate beyond noting he and his father work in different professions.

A spokesman for Ducey, C.J. Karamargin, did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Accountable Arizona, a group that tried unsuccessfully to recall Ducey, posted the video on its Twitter account.

“If (the governor’s) own adult son isn’t following Ducey’s soft advice, how can Ducey expect Arizonans to?” the group posted on Twitter on Sunday. “We need mitigation measures with enforcement now.”

“You can’t even convince your own son to respect the virus,” the group continued, attaching photos of the governor attending a series of political events for President Donald Trump last year. “He’s just following your lead by attending maskless super spreader events.”

Amid record numbers of known COVID-19 cases and with hospitals exceeding their capacity to treat patients, Ducey and his administration urged people to keep gatherings small during the holidays to limit the spread.

He said during an early December news conference that “Arizonans are smart, and given the facts of how they can protect themselves and their loved ones, by and large, they will do that.”

Ducey has resisted pressure from Democrats and hospital officials in the state to impose more aggressive restrictions on individual and business activity to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Aizona has the fastest-growing rate of new COVID-19 infections in the nation.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
Ducey touts hospitals amid rise in cases
Kelly meets with Arizona Gov. Ducey before taking seat in Senate
Ducey pushes masks but goes without on White House lawn
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey won’t require masks
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State