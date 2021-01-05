Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2021

KINGMAN – Keegan, born to Wendy Walsh and Thomas Ogden at 4:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, is the first baby delivered at Kingman Regional Medical Center in 2021.

KRMC wrote in a news release that Keegan weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20-inches long. Keegan’s family received a gift basket full of items for Walsh and Keegan, including donations from the Del E. Webb Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, KRMC Gift Boutique, KRMC Public Relations, KRMC Labor and Delivery Unit and KRMC Security.

“A lot of people have been waiting for him and we’re so glad he’s here,” Ogden said in the release. “We’re starting off the new year on a good note.”