OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 06
Weather  33.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2021

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 4:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – Keegan, born to Wendy Walsh and Thomas Ogden at 4:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, is the first baby delivered at Kingman Regional Medical Center in 2021.

KRMC wrote in a news release that Keegan weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20-inches long. Keegan’s family received a gift basket full of items for Walsh and Keegan, including donations from the Del E. Webb Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, KRMC Gift Boutique, KRMC Public Relations, KRMC Labor and Delivery Unit and KRMC Security.

“A lot of people have been waiting for him and we’re so glad he’s here,” Ogden said in the release. “We’re starting off the new year on a good note.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Parents, Kingman Regional Medical Center welcome first baby of 2020
Introducing 2017’s First Baby
Family welcomes third child to start new year
First 2009 baby in county delivered at KRMC
Kingman's Baby New Year
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State