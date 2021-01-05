Kingman suffers 4 more deaths as Mohave County logs 971 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, and the deaths of six additional Mohave County residents from complications of the virus, were announced by Mohave County health officials on Monday, Jan. 4.

The report issued by the Mohave County Department of Public health covered the four-day period from noon on Friday, Jan. 1 to noon on Monday.

The new cases, which included a single-day record of 466 logged on Sunday, Jan. 3, put the county on track for yet another week with a record number of new cases.

Four of the deaths, and 259 of the new cases, were recorded in the expansive Kingman medical service area. The deceased patients include two in the 60-69 age bracket, and one each age 50-59 and 70-79. Two Lake Havasu City service area residents – one each ages 60-69 and 80-89 – also perished.

The new Kingman patients included 88 age 60 or older, an age group more susceptible to severe cases of the disease. There were 45 new local cases ages 60-69, 31 ages 70-79, 11 ages 80-89 and one age 90 or older.

Another 33 cases involved newly infected children and teens, including 17 ages 0-10 and 16 ages 11-19. There were also 39 new cases ages 30-39, 36 ages 40-49, 32 ages 50-59 and 31 ages 20-29.

The Lake Havasu City service area suffered the most new cases of the county’s three medical service areas with 325, including 95 patients age 60 or older. There were also 310 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and seven in locations that have yet to be determined.

Mohave County has been experiencing a dramatic surge in cases that mirrors state and national trends.

The county set a new weekly record for new coronavirus cases in just six days last week. The six-day tally of 1,362 new cases and 20 deaths was reached when the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 216 new cases on Thursday, Dec. 31. No report was issued on Friday, Jan. 1 due to the holiday. The previous record was 1,313 new cases reported in the week ending Dec. 18.

There were 1,287 new cases and 18 deaths in the six-day period from Friday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 24.

Mohave County health officials had reported 1,313 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Dec. 18; 1,221 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11; and 924 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 4. There were 10 deaths and 538 new cases reported in the week ending Nov. 27.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 12,867 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 13,938 cases in the county. The county has counted 319 deaths, while the state reports 356.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 108 deaths, followed by Kingman with 82, Lake Havasu City with 72 and Fort Mohave with 19. The locations of another 38 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 3,800 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,341 for Bullhead City, 2,957 for Kingman, 1,016 for Fort Mohave, 489 for Mohave Valley, 299 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 377 for Golden Valley and 75 for Topock. The locations of another 513 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.3 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.5%, meaning 25 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,593 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Jan. 4 there were 80 new cases from 163 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 49%.

The positivity rate in the county was 44% (63/143) on Monday, Dec. 28; 25% (246/966) on Tuesday, Dec. 29; 32% (319/1,022) on Thursday, Dec. 31; 23% (165/704) on Friday, Jan. 1; 85% (533/629) on Saturday, Jan. 2; and 45% (268/597) on Sunday, Jan. 3. Testing data was not available for Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 72,810 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 65,335 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 14.5% have been positive. Of the 7,475 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 10.8% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Jan. 5, AZDHS was reporting 253 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 5,932 new cases from 16,338 tests for a positivity rate of 36%. More than 567,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 9,317 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 21 million confirmed cases and 355,650 deaths on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,863,065 deaths from more than 86 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.