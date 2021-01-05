Letter | Arizona’s on a ‘slippery slope’

Well, Arizona has entered the slippery slope leading to a socialistic/communistic state. The “tax the rich” battle cry of lefty loafers is now in full swing. Proposition 208 was forwarded by the teachers/schools/education Mafia that needs more money. The appeal that it will not cost the average taxpayer one cent, but will tax the rich, worked.

Never mind that the top 1% pays 70% of the taxes. So, 99% placed a tax on 1%. Kind of sounds like taxation without representation that we fought so hard against 250 years ago.

What is next? Let us tax the people on the north side of Main Street; it will not cost me because I live on the south side of Main Street?

Most “rich” people are self-employed businessmen who work 70-80 hours a week to keep their businesses and the paychecks of their employees continuing. This new tax will be passed down to the rest of the people through increased prices, rent, etc. We will all pay.

And this money will end up in educators’ pockets. It is not enough that 75% of our real estate taxes go to schools in one form or another. Throwing money at a broken system has never worked.

Average teacher pay is $50,000 per year with a four-day work week, three-month summer vacation, numerous holidays, teacher in-service days, a defined pension plan and a strong tenure program. And when the “rich” leave, the tax will still be there and will be passed down to, guess who?

There will be no reduction in school expenses as there is no fiscal responsibility in the school system beyond “need 10% more than last year.” But they will be back to pluck more dollars off that money tree called the taxpayer.

Larry Kersich

Kingman