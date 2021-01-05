OFFERS
Letter | Cattle roam the streets

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 2:09 p.m.

For over a year now cattle have been roaming our streets and yards in Vista Bella.

My shrubs, trees and other plants have been stripped by the cattle. My landscaping has been trampled and our streets are filled with cow dung. This has been an issue for over a year now with no resolution.

The Kingman Police Department tells me the City of Kingman is responsible for damages and has authority to deal with it as Sec. 3-41 specifically cites “running at large.”

I would like to repair the damage caused by the cattle but why should I as just this week, cattle has roamed through my yard at least three times?

My neighbors are frustrated as they have called the city, KPD and the city attorney with no results. I would like this article printed and posted in the Miner in hope that someone or something will put some pressure on the ranchers to keep their cattle out of our neighborhood.

Rick Wessels

Kingman

