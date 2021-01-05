Letter | Every county is a constitutional sanctuary county

Constitutional sanctuary county? Really? We, along with every other county in the country, are already a constitutional sanctuary county in that no laws can be made to conflict with our United States Constitution!

Do we decide that laws, orders, regulations or Supreme Court rulings we disagree with are unconstitutional? Who on the board of supervisors decides which laws are unconstitutional? Mask mandates and business, public and government restrictions enacted to protect our citizens from chemical poisons, extreme driving dangers, construction malfeasance, food diseases and yes, deadly viruses, are not in conflict with our Constitution.

Mohave County Board of Supervisors, please stop this insanity which makes us the laughingstock of this country.

Danny Baker

Kingman