Obituary | Michael (Mike) D. Newman

Michael (Mike) D. Newman of Golden Valley, Arizona died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, six days after his 75th birthday. He passed away peacefully at Kingman Regional Medical Center with his beloved wife and sons at his side.



Mike was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma but moved to California’s high desert Twentynine Palms/Yucca Valley as a young boy.



Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school and served his country with honor and valor for 22 years. Mike served with the 117th Assault Helicopter Company Warlords during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Air Medal for Heroism.

While facing heavy enemy assault Mike applied suppressive machine gun fire to support the successful evacuation of injured U.S. soldiers.



His military service took Mike and his family to Korea, Okinawa, Washington, Georgia, Alaska and California.

Mike was a dedicated husband and fantastic father teaching his sons how to work hard but also play hard and enjoy life.

He taught his boys to love old music, play sports, ride motorcycles, water ski, drive a stick shift, throw a punch and duck a punch, shoot guns and bows & arrows, catch and clean a fish, fix cars and most importantly how to know right from wrong and treat others with respect.



In retirement Mike enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing music with his friendly band at the VFW Post 2555.

Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kim Newman; son Paul Newman of Las Vegas, Nevada; son Michael J. Newman of Las Vegas, Nevada; son and daughter-in-law David and Susan Newman of El Cajon, California; five grandsons and two granddaughters.



Mike will be laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A private service will be held with immediate family members. Anybody wishing to contact the family may email dsnewman@cox.net.