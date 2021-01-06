OFFERS
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Mohave County Adult Detention Facility

Eighteen inmates at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility tested positive for COVID-19 this week. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 6, 2021 10:44 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, with 18 inmates in one housing unit testing positive.

MCSO wrote in a news release that Jail Commander Captain Don Bischoff said that on Monday several inmates began reported COVID-19-like symptoms including body aches, headaches, and loss of taste and smell. Five inmates were immediately tested using rapid collection kits, which showed that all were COVID-19 positive.

The rest of the inmates in the housing unit were tested Tuesday, which resulted in 13 additional positive cases. The 13 additional cases showed no symptoms at the time of testing, and all 18 were moved to two different housing units under cohort quarantine protocols.

Since mid-May, 2020, the adult detention facility has partnered with a research laboratory in Flagstaff to conduct COVID-19 PCR testing. Being certified through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, each test, positive or negative, is reported to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The Mohave County Public Health Department is then alerted as well.

Jail administration submits additional information for each positive inmate case and assists the Mohave County Department of Public health with contact tracing investigations in accordance with ADHS and CDC guidelines.

“I met with the impacted inmates fielding questions and openly discussed the positive test results, what steps jail staff had immediately implemented, and the steps being taken,” Bischoff said, adding that inmates asked appropriate questions, expressed appreciation for the openness of the situation and didn’t seem too alarmed.

Prior to the recent outbreak, the jail had experienced 22 positive inmate cases and 11 staff cases since May. With the new cases, the jail’s COVID-19 inmate case total reached 40 with more than 1,110 inmates tested.

Information provided by MCSO

