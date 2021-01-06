Kingman police respond to bomb threat at Kingman Middle School

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has confirmed that a bomb threat was called into Kingman Middle School at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, but that officers cleared the sparsely-populated school before giving the all clear.

Chief Rusty Cooper said the “untraceable” call was made directly to the school, 1969 Detroit Ave., as opposed to through KPD or the district office.

“Emergency personnel were notified and promptly cleared the building, deeming it safe to return” KUSD wrote on its Facebook page. “Staff and students were immediately evacuated from the building in a safe (manner). At no time were any staff or students in harm’s way.”

Cooper said that KPD believes the call possibly came from an adult male, but that his department does not currently have any leads. The chief added that the threat was not specific but more general, i.e., “There is a bomb in the school.”

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online at www.kinganpolice.com by clicking on “Give A Tip.”