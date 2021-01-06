Mohave County Department of Public Health seeks medical volunteers

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health is recruiting volunteers to register for its Medical Reserve Corps, which will assist with administering the new COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

MCDPH wrote in a news release that it is actively planning vaccination clinics and points-of-dispensing sites to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in Mohave County based on the federal- and state-phased approach.

“MCDPH is requesting persons who can assist with medical screening, or are medically certified to provide routine vaccinations (RN, MD, EMT, paramedics, etc.) with a current license in good standing, and would like to assist in this great community effort,” the release reads.

The Medical Reserve Corps is comprised of volunteers who donate their time and expertise to prepare for and respond to emergencies, promote healthy living throughout the year, and participate in initiatives that enhance public health such as vaccination and health education programs.

“Volunteers supplement existing emergency and public health resources,” the release continued. “MRC volunteers come from many different walks of life, including medical and non-medical personnel such as physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, veterinarians, interpreters, chaplains, office workers, legal advisers, EMS, law enforcement and many others who can fill key support positions.”

For questions or to register, contact (928) 718-4909 or email kyle.fraser@mohavecounty.us.

Information provided by Mohave County Department of Public Health