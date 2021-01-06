Mohave County logs 7 more deaths from COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another seven Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, and 129 more have been infected with the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The deaths include two residents of the expansive Kingman medical service area, one each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age brackets.

Bullhead City suffered the most deaths with four, one adult each in the 40-49, 60-69, 70-79 and 80-89 age groups. The final death was an adult age 80-89 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

Of the 129 new cases, 20 were in the Kingman area, including seven in the most-vulnerable age groups over 60. There were three cases ages 80-89, and two each ages 60-69 and 70=79. There were also five new cases in the 50-59 age bracket, three ages 20-29, two ages 40-49 and one each ages 0-10, 11-19 and 30-39.

Bullhead City logged the most new cases of the county’s medical service areas with 75, while another 34 new cases were recorded in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The 129 cases raised the total in the county in the past five days to 1,130, continuing a dramatic surge in local cases that mirrors state and national trends.

The county set a new weekly record for new coronavirus cases in just six days last week. The six-day tally of 1,362 new cases and 20 deaths was reached when the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 216 new cases on Thursday, Dec. 31. No report was issued on Friday, Jan. 1 due to the holiday. The previous record was 1,313 new cases reported in the week ending Dec. 18.

There were 1,287 new cases and 18 deaths in the six-day period from Friday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 24.

Mohave County health officials had reported 1,313 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Dec. 18; 1,221 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11; and 924 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 4. There were 10 deaths and 538 new cases reported in the week ending Nov. 27.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 12,985 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 14,109 cases in the county. The county has counted 326 deaths, while the state reports 365.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 111 deaths, followed by Kingman with 82, Lake Havasu City with 73 and Fort Mohave with 19. The locations of another 41 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 3,839 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,387 for Bullhead City, 2,969 for Kingman, 1,026 for Fort Mohave, 505 for Mohave Valley, 299 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 381 for Golden Valley and 75 for Topock. The locations of another 504 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.5 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.4 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.5%, meaning 25 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 6.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,735 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Jan. 5 there were 171 new cases from 313 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 55%.

The positivity rate in the county was 25% (246/966) on Tuesday, Dec. 29; 32% (319/1,022) on Thursday, Dec. 31; 23% (165/704) on Friday, Jan. 1; 85% (533/629) on Saturday, Jan. 2; 45% (268/597) on Sunday, Jan. 3; and 49% (80/163) on Monday, Jan. 4. Testing data was not available for Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 73,123 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 65,645 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 14.6% have been positive. Of the 7,478 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 11% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Jan. 6, AZDHS was reporting 127 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 7,206 new cases from 20,938 tests for a positivity rate of 34%. More than 574,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 9,444 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 21 million confirmed cases and 357,620 deaths on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,872,129 deaths from nearly 87 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.