Kingman man arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder
KINGMAN – Eustolio Gill, 36, of Kingman, wanted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for attempted homicide, was arrested in Mesa on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
MCSO wrote in a news release that at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, deputies responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Carver Avenue in reference to a shooting.
The investigation reportedly revealed that Gill and the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation, and that Gill shot the victim multiple times. The name of the victim has not been released.
The victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
As of Thursday, Jan. 7, the victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, MCSO reported.
On Wednesday, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives were following up on the case when they learned Gill was possibly in the Mesa area.
Detectives identified the hotel where Gill was “hiding out at,” and made contact with the Mesa Police Department Violent Offender Unit.
Gill was then taken into custody at a Mesa hotel with the assistance of the Mesa Police Department.
Gill was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.
Information provided by MCSO
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Arizona driver licenses’ expiration dates extended
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Virus fears halt Maricopa County’s annual homeless count
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office issues highlight agenda for county supervisors’ Jan. 4 meeting
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of arson
- Obituary
- Kingman man wanted for attempted homicide
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: