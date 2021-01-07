OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center receives ‘A’ safety rating

Kingman Regional Medical Center has received an “A” safety rating. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Regional Medical Center has received an “A” safety rating. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 7, 2021 3:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center was awarded another “A” grade when The Leapfrog Group announced the fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grade on Dec. 14, 2020. “The designation recognizes KRMC’s efforts in protecting patients from preventable harm,” KRMC wrote in a news release.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit committed to improving health-care quality and safety. It assigns safety grades to hospitals across the nation in the spring and fall.

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health-care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This “A” is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Kingman Regional Medical Center. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

“During a global health crisis, our staff has remained more committed than ever to the safety of our patients,” said Leslie Juzek, director of Quality Management at KRMC. “We are proud to achieve a fourth “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group and will continue to evaluate our safety protocols to ensure the best care for our patients.”

Leapfrog is the gold-standard measure of patient safety. Developed by a national panel of experts, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals, twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public. To see KRMC’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

