Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 07
Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations

Mohave County will be moving to the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: January 7, 2021 6:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – Residents age 75 and older will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Mohave County.

The county is set to transition from Phase 1a of COVID-19 vaccination administration to Phase 1b, which will see vaccinations available for protective services occupations, education and childcare workers, essential services and critical industry workers, as well as adults with risk conditions in congregate homes and those age 75 and older.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that it will follow Arizona Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Advisory Committee recommendations for administration of the vaccine. Due to limited vaccine availability, vaccine administration within Phase 1b will be sub-prioritized as follows: protective services occupations including law enforcement and firefighters; adults age 75 and older; education and childcare workers; essential services and critical industry workers; and adults with risk conditions living in congregate settings.

Vaccine providers will be administering vaccines to the protective service occupations effective immediately.

The county wrote it is anticipated that vaccine providers will begin administering vaccines to people in the 75-and-older category late next week. For a list of vaccine providers, go to https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com/.

Those within the categories listed above should contact an individual provider to schedule an appointment as there is no centralized scheduling system, the release noted. Persons not falling into the categories above should refrain from contacting providers at this time, according to the county.

Vaccinations will be expanded to other subcategories of Phase 1b once sufficient numbers of vaccines have been received. Winter visitors are not restricted from getting the vaccine in Mohave County, though some vaccination locations may require additional documentation.

Information provided by Mohave County

State