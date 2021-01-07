Mohave County suffers 19 COVID-19 deaths in 2-day span

KINGMAN – Another 19 Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, including a daily record of 12 reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The jump in deaths follows a surge in cases, with the county experiencing more than 1,000 cases per week for the past month. There have been 1,310 new cases and 23 deaths reported in the county in the past six days.

Nine of the deaths, and 72 of the 309 new cases reported on Tuesday and Wednesday by county health officials, were in the sprawling Kingman medical service area.

There were two local deaths each in the 50-59, 70-79, 80-89 and 90-plus age brackets, and one age 60-69. The Bullhead City medical service area also suffered nine deaths, including four ages 80-89, three ages 70-79 and one each ages 40-49 and 60-69. The other death was an adult age 80-89 in the Lake Havasu City medical service area.

The 72 new Kingman cases included 28 in the more-vulnerable age groups over 60. There were 12 new cases ages 60-69, 11 new cases ages 70-79 and five ages 80-89.

There were also 16 new local cases ages 50-59, 11 ages 20-29, seven ages 30-39, six ages 40-49, three ages 11-19 and one age 0-10. With the new cases, the City of Kingman cleared the 3,000 case mark since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Bullhead City suffered the most new cases during the two-day span of the county’s four medical service areas with 141. There were also 90 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, and six in the communities of the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases that mirrors state and nation trends. The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past four weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 13,163 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 14,347 cases in the county. The county has counted 338 deaths, while the state reports 378.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 114 deaths, followed by Kingman with 86, Lake Havasu City with 73 and Fort Mohave with 21. The locations of another 44 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 3,895 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,435 for Bullhead City, 3,019 for Kingman, 1,041 for Fort Mohave, 509 for Mohave Valley, 305 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 384 for Golden Valley and 75 for Topock. The locations of another 502 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.4 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 6.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,191 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Jan. 6 there were 238 new cases from 574 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 41%.

The positivity rate in the county was 32% (319/1,022) on Thursday, Dec. 31; 23% (165/704) on Friday, Jan. 1; 85% (533/629) on Saturday, Jan. 2; 45% (268/597) on Sunday, Jan. 3; 49% (80/163) on Monday, Jan. 4; and 55% (171/313) on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Testing data was not available for Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 73,697 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 66,206 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 14.8% have been positive. Of the 7,491 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 11.1 % have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Jan. 7, AZDHS was reporting 297 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 9,913 new cases from 16,322 tests for a positivity rate of 61%. More than 584,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 9,741 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 21 million confirmed cases and 362,828 deaths on Thursday, Jan. 7. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,890,824 deaths from more than 87 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.