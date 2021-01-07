OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 07
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NHL: Coyotes hope to build on success

The Phoenix Coyotes and head coach Rick Tocchet have high hopes heading into the new NHL season after winning their first series in the postseason in eight years in 2020. (Photo by Michael Miller, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2D5KqQC)

The Phoenix Coyotes and head coach Rick Tocchet have high hopes heading into the new NHL season after winning their first series in the postseason in eight years in 2020. (Photo by Michael Miller, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2D5KqQC)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 7, 2021 11:04 a.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes had a breakthrough in a pandemic-altered season, earning their first postseason appearance and series win in eight years. They hope to build on their bubble success after adding a bit of grit for the upcoming season.

Bolstered by a taste of playoff success, the Coyotes are aiming to go even deeper in 2021 with roster additions who are expected to add a level of toughness and tenacity.

“Our team works hard and we’re trying to cross that line into compete,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “I don’t think they’re the same. We’re looking for a little more compete. It’s a byproduct of working hard, but we’ve got to have a level of compete and I think it’s there in that dressing room.”

The Coyotes caught a break last season when the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.

They made the most of their first postseason appearance since the 2012 Western Conference finals, beating the Nashville Predators in four games before being bounced from the bubble by consecutive 7-1 losses to Colorado.

Arizona’s entire back end remains the same from last year, including defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Jason Demers, and goalies Darcy Kuemper and Anttii Raanta,

The front lines will look a little different with Taylor Hall, Brad Richardson, Derek Stepan, Carl Soderberg and Vinnie Hinostroza all gone.

The Coyotes added a level of grittiness with six new forwards, including Derick Brassard last week.

SHOOT, KESSEL

The Coyotes made the biggest offsesason acquisition in 2019 by trading for Kessel. Crafty and often high-scoring, Kessel was expected to give Arizona a big boost in the one area it needed the most help.

Kessel showed flashes of brilliance in his first season in the desert, but was hampered by injuries, finishing with 14 goals and 24 assists. The Coyotes have one main goal for Kessel now that he’s healthy again: shoot.

HEALTHY GOALIES

Arizona has one of the best goaltending tandems in the NHL. The problem has been keeping them healthy. Raanta battled injuries his first two seasons in the desert, allowing Kuemper a chance to show what he can do. Kuemper was limited to 29 games due to an injury last season, but the break during the pandemic allowed him to heal up for the playoffs.

SCORE MORE

The Coyotes added Kessel before last season and Hall at the trade deadline in an attempt to boost their scoring. Little changed. Arizona has been among the NHL’s lowest-scoring teams for years and last season finished 23rd with 2.71 goals per game. Connor Garland was the only Coyotes player to score more than 18 goals with 22. Tocchet is hoping the additions to the roster will lead to greasy goals from in front of the net.

NEW LOOK

In addition to Brassard, Arizona also added forwards Tyler Pitlick, John Hayden, Johan Larsson, Dryden Hunt and Drake Caggiula.

SCHEDULE WATCH

The Coyotes open the season with consecutive games against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 14 and 16. The Sharks have temporarily relocated to Arizona due to COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Arizona has a brutal stretch in early February with a six-game road trip through St. Louis, Minnesota and Colorado in a 10-day span.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

NHL: Addition of Kessel has Coyotes eyeing the playoffs
NHL: Coyotes in 1st playoff series since ‘12
Coyotes win to stop Sharks' 7-game win streak
Coyotes banking on two goalies when NHL season resumes
Coyotes looking to build off first playoff run in 8 years
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State