Obituary | Kenneth Leon Bourlier
Kenneth Leon Bourlier, 77, passed away Jan. 2, 2021 at Kingman Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.
Ken was born to Clarence and Mary Jean Bourlier in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Cherie Bourlier, of 30 years; his brothers Christopher (Liz) and Micheal; his children, Kenneth Bourlier, Jr. (Nicole), Lorraine Nichols (mother, Sharon), Cathy Baptista (Leckie) and Tina Ulman.
Ken was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 18 nieces and nephews, and countless supportive friends throughout his life.
Ken resided in Fairhaven and Black River, Michigan before moving to Kingman, Arizona nearly 30 years ago. Ken enjoyed making memories with family and friends, fishing, boating, traveling, camping, reading and breakfast with his dear friends, “The Breakfast Club.”
After retiring from Ford Motor Company and being a local business owner, Ken had a strong desire to help and lead his community where he volunteered at Cornerstone Mission and the Kingman Rotary Club. Ken loved the Lord and his family in Christ. He served as the president of the Christian Motorcycle Association and as president of Living Word Lutheran Church. His leadership, love and wit will always be remembered by everyone he impacted.
He is preceded by his sister, Michelle Bourlier, Aunt Grace and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cornerstone Mission in Ken’s honor is encouraged. A virtual Zoom service will be held on Sunday, January 10 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held later in the year.
