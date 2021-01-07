OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 07
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Kenneth Leon Bourlier

Kenneth Leon Bourlier

Kenneth Leon Bourlier

Originally Published: January 7, 2021 6:17 p.m.

Kenneth Leon Bourlier, 77, passed away Jan. 2, 2021 at Kingman Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Ken was born to Clarence and Mary Jean Bourlier in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Cherie Bourlier, of 30 years; his brothers Christopher (Liz) and Micheal; his children, Kenneth Bourlier, Jr. (Nicole), Lorraine Nichols (mother, Sharon), Cathy Baptista (Leckie) and Tina Ulman.

Ken was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 18 nieces and nephews, and countless supportive friends throughout his life.

Ken resided in Fairhaven and Black River, Michigan before moving to Kingman, Arizona nearly 30 years ago. Ken enjoyed making memories with family and friends, fishing, boating, traveling, camping, reading and breakfast with his dear friends, “The Breakfast Club.”

After retiring from Ford Motor Company and being a local business owner, Ken had a strong desire to help and lead his community where he volunteered at Cornerstone Mission and the Kingman Rotary Club. Ken loved the Lord and his family in Christ. He served as the president of the Christian Motorcycle Association and as president of Living Word Lutheran Church. His leadership, love and wit will always be remembered by everyone he impacted.

He is preceded by his sister, Michelle Bourlier, Aunt Grace and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cornerstone Mission in Ken’s honor is encouraged. A virtual Zoom service will be held on Sunday, January 10 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held later in the year.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Kenneth Arliss Maddux
Obituary | Thomas Henry Morgan Jr.
Kenneth Allan Walker
Obituary | Elbert Lewis Dewitt Jr.
Kenneth Glen Englert

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State